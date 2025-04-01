Sono stata scaricata e lui si dà alla pazza gioia?

Può capitare, e Dr. Nerdlove ci dice come superarlo.

I could not stop thinking about him. This was a few days before Wednesday church. When I went to Wednesday church, I started uncomfortable being there and it really didn’t help when people started trauma dumping me. After that I felt really suffocated and couldn’t go back there for some time. A week and half I saw his girlfriend and I felt like I could not be near her, let alone look at her. Luckily, we did not interact. Also, before most of this happened, I was texting my crush to get to know more about him, but one day when I asked what his favorite color is he said talk to my lawyer. I saw this as a joke and kept texting him, but he finally said he felt uncomfortable. I didn’t understand why he said, even though I already have an idea.