Spostati Özil, è il turno della Merkel con Erdoğan [EN]

A cura di @P.

Politico racconta le polemiche in Germania per la prossima visita del presidente turco, in un momento in cui il recente caso Özil ha mostrato quanto la relazione tra i due paesi sia delicata.

Frank Überall, the head of the Association of German Journalists, was more blunt.

“It’s unbelievable that Erdoğan will be greeted with full military honors in Berlin and that Germany’s smiling leaders will allow themselves to be photographed with him, while untold numbers of innocent journalists are locked up in Turkish prisons,” he said.