L’evoluzione della dimensione delle auto [EN]

Un articolo con alcune infografiche mostra il cambiamento nelle dimensioni delle auto negli ultimi trent’anni, facendo notare come le misure siano quasi sempre aumentate, indipendentemetne dalle categorie di automobili considerate.

Do you struggle to squeeze your car into parking spaces? Dread driving down country lanes? Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one. We analysed 14 popular car models, from when they were first launched, to present day to determine just how much they have evolved in size and style.