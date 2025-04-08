The Ezra Klein Show: The bigger trade shock in history

The Ezra Klein Show, un nuovo episodio.

The trade economist Paul Krugman parses the ‘layers of wrongness’ in Trump’s tariff policy.

We just had Donald Trump’s big “Liberation Day,” when he announced a huge package of tariffs. They were larger, by far, than markets were expecting — which led markets to lose a lot of value in the hours right after. The tariffs were also more confusing than people were expecting.

Trump suggested during his campaign a flat tariff of 10 to 20 percent on all imported goods, and maybe something bigger on China.

But the tariff package he unveiled was very different: There were different numbers for basically every country. And then there was a column listing the tariffs that they had on us, and that column was simply wrong.