The Modern Middle East, Explained

Il giornalista YouTube Johnny Harris in un lungo video ripercorre tutta la storia dagli anni 50 ad oggi del medio oriente, e tutte le guerre che lo hanno caratterizzato, con il fondamentale contributo degli Stati Uniti.

“I’ve been reporting on the Middle East for almost a decade now. This compilation is my attempt to pull all those threads together—the maps, the borders, and the persistent role the U.S. has played in shaping the region’s history. It also features my visit to Saudi Arabia, where I got rare access to the indigenous communities preserving traditional life in the shadow of a new mega-city.”