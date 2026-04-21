The Technological Republic, in brief.

Palantir pubblica su X un riassunto del libro The Technological Republic, scritto dal suo CEO e dal capo dell’ufficio legale.

Il post spiega, sotto forma di elenco punteggiato, i punti essenziali del libro: per un mondo ben ordinato, la democrazia nelle sue forme attuali mostra i suoi limiti, e ha bisogno del supporto tecnologico che solo Silicon Valley può dare.

The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.