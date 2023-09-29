L’umile oro della natura: l’inaspettata eleganza dell’arte della lavorazione della paglia

Il blog MessyNessychic, in un articolo di un paio di anni fa, ci porta a scoprire l’arte delle lavorazioni in paglia, chiamate “corn doll“, l’oro semplice e umile che la natura ci offre.

And now, for a DIY project at the intersection of spooky and cozy: the corn doll – which isn’t always in the form of a doll, mind you. That term is shorthand for any kind of straw artwork, be it a horseshoe or a crown, a dog or a pentagram. We love it because it’s rustic enough to make you think “Little House on the Prairie” while still feeling like something you could have a go at yourself, to say nothing of its magical undertones. The moment you weave together those stalks, you become part of a tactile history of sacred straw story telling, that takes us from Medieval witchcraft all the way to current Fashion Week runways…