Tools of the wild

Michael Haslam e Abigail Desmond scrivono un pezzo per Sapiens che tratta il tema dell’uso degli strumenti nel mondo animale.

L’articolo descrive l’uso degli strumenti da parte di diverse specie animali, sfidando l’idea che questa abilità sia esclusivamente umana. Molte specie animali infatti, come scimmie, elefanti, api e pesci, utilizzano strumenti per vari scopi.

L’uso degli strumenti è stato a lungo considerato un segno di intelligenza evolutiva. Tuttavia, l’articolo spega che l’uso degli strumenti non implica necessariamente processi mentali complessi o intenzionali.

Archaeologists have long considered tool use to be an evolutionary milestone that distinguished our lineage from other animals. Humans were considered the technological species. But since the mid-20th century, hundreds of non human species have been found busily making use of myriad natural materials. There are orangutans that pry seeds with sticks, elephants that swat flies with trunk-held twigs, bees that place dung to ward off predatory wasps, archerfish that turn water itself into a spear, and many more.

Ma come possiamo definire l’uso degli strumenti?

At its heart, tool use requires individuals, objects, and some kind of physical interaction between them. The tool allows its user to extend or alter their natural abilities. The key is that the object enables novel actions, giving us a starting point for a definition: Tools are enabling objects. More specifically, we can say that tool use is the attentional use of enabling objects. The animal must sense that it is using the tool.

L’articolo fornisce numerosi esempi di animali che utilizzano strumenti e cerca di mettere in relazione l’uso degli strumenti all’intelligenza.

Under this new definition, tool use is decoupled from intelligence, intention, and human-like cognitive processes; tool use instead describes an action—a behavior that can be observed. Human tool use has long served as the de facto standard to assess other animals’ capabilities. Anthropologists have asked: Which animals do things like humans—and therefore must be clever like our kind? What can these other species tell us about ourselves and our ancestors? We think it’s time to flip the script. Instead, researchers should ask what tool use reveals about how animals view their worlds. What is important to those creatures, and how do they get things done?

Un’altra considerazione degli autori è relativa al fatto che non tutti gli individui della stessa specie sono in grado di utilizzare strumenti e una specie non dovrebbe essere genericamente identificata come utilizzatrice di strumenti, ma questo comportamento è correlato a fattori come il sesso, l’età o la fase della vita, il ruolo sociale o la personalità individuale.

Un video dell’Università di Oxford sull’uso degli strumenti da parte delle scimmie:

Un orango usa una sega un un video della BBC: