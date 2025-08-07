Trovata una correlazione tra alcuni geni e la sindrome da stanchezza cronica

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo che riporta i primi risultati dello studio DecodeMe, lanciato 5 anni fa per indagare gli aspetti biologici della sindrome da stanchezza cronica, una condizione medica in rapido aumento nel mondo ricco.

La ricerca rivela che esiste una notevole differenza nell’assetto genico delle persone con la sindrome rispetto alle persone che non presentano gli stessi sintomi.

This really adds validity and credibility for people with ME,” said Sonya Chowdhury, chief executive of Action for ME and a DecodeME co-investigator. “We know that many people have experienced comments like ‘ME is not real’. They’ve been to doctors and they’ve been disbelieved or told that it’s not a real illness.”…

…Despite its long history, scientists understand very little about the causes of ME/CFS, though most patients report an infection before symptoms first appear. Typical symptoms include extreme tiredness, sleep problems, brain fog and a worsening of symptoms after physical or mental activities, known as post-exertional malaise, which can take weeks to recover from…

… Another genetic difference seen in ME/CFS is known from people with chronic pain, a symptom that many with ME/CFS also experience. “Overall, what is happening here is the genetics align with how people with ME have described their illness