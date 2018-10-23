Un antico naufragio nel Mar Nero [EN]

A cura di @hookiisti anonimi.

Il Guardian scrive che alcuni archeologi avrebbero ritrovato nel Mar Nero una nave naufragata circa duemila e quattrocento anni fa.

“A ship surviving intact from the classical world, lying in over 2km of water, is something I would never have believed possible,” said Professor Jon Adams, the principal investigator with the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project (MAP), the team that made the find. “This will change our understanding of shipbuilding and seafaring in the ancient world.”