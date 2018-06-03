Un caso di sesso mutualmente non consensuale [EN]

A cura di @Yoghi (modificato).

Come riporta l’Atlantic, uno studente e una studentessa dell’Università di Cincinnati si sono reciprocamente accusati di molestie sessuali. Siccome il primo a denunciare il fatto è stato lo studente, le autorità hanno sospeso a tempo indeterminato la studentessa.

The race is not always to the swift, but the functionaries of the college sex panic have an obdurate habit of determining that the victim of a blearily remembered amorous encounter is the person who decides to report it, with all ties broken by the one who reports it first.