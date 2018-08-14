Un segreto musicale di 400 anni [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi.

Lara Pellegrinelli racconta sul New York Times la storia della famiglia Zildjan e della fabbrica di piatti a percussione che porta il suo nome. La Zildjan, oggi statunitense, nacque quattrocento anni fa sotto l’Impero Ottomano.

“My father always said that the name is bigger than any one person in the family,” said Craigie Zildjian, the company’s chief executive officer (the first woman to have the job), a member of the family’s 14th generation of cymbal makers. “In other words, you have this little piece of 400 years. Don’t screw it up.”