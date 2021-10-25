Un veliero della Marina Ecuadoriana ha catturato una barca semisommergibile usata per il contrabbando di droga

In a remarkable maritime incident, a three-masted sailing ship belonging to the Ecuadorian Navy successfully interdicted a low-profile vessel, or LPV, of the type typically used by drug smugglers to transport cocaine from Colombia to North America. The BAE Guayas, employed by the Ecuadorian Navy as a dedicated training ship, intercepted the high-speed LPV in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The incident took place in international waters between the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Colombia and Ecuador’s Insular Exclusive Economic Zone (IEEZ), which surrounds the Galapagos islands, on Oct. 22. In a statement, the Ecuadorian Navy confirmed that the LPV had been stopped together with its crew of three Ecuadorians and a Colombian.

