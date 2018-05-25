Una battaglia di quattro ore tra mercenari russi e commando statunitensi in Siria

Su suggerimento di @Danilo.c.

Un articolo del New York Times ricostruisce uno scontro avvenuto il 7 febbraio scorso nella regione di Deir al-Zur.

The artillery barrage was so intense that the American commandos dived into foxholes for protection, emerging covered in flying dirt and debris to fire back at a column of tanks advancing under the heavy shelling. It was the opening salvo in a nearly four-hour assault in February by around 500 pro-Syrian government forces — including Russian mercenaries — that threatened to inflame already-simmering tensions between Washington and Moscow.

In the end, 200 to 300 of the attacking fighters were killed. The others retreated under merciless airstrikes from the United States, returning later to retrieve their battlefield dead. None of the Americans at the small outpost in eastern Syria — about 40 by the end of the firefight — were harmed.