Una nuova startup vuole reinventare le multiproprietà

24 Ott 2021 di Madame Moitessier0 commenti

Il podcast The Indicator parla di una nuova startup, Pacaso, che ha deciso di rendere più accessibili le case vacanza, “reinventando” il concetto di multiproprietà. TechCrunch+ ne riporta una descrizione:

Pacaso, a less-than-one-year-old startup that is out to give more people a chance at second home ownership, announced Wednesday that it has received $75 million in growth funding at a $1 billion valuation.

Greycroft and Global Founders Capital co-led the $75 million in equity financing, which is notable for a few reasons.

For one, the team. Former Zillow executives Austin Allison and (CEO and co-founder) Spencer Rascoff came up with the concept of Pacaso after leaving Zillow together about 18 months ago. (Publicly traded Zillow today has a market cap of $32.9 billion.) The company gives people the ability to purchase shares in, and become co-owners of, a second home

Il vicinato però ha deciso di opporsi ai piani di Pacaso:

On the other side are the people in the neighborhoods where Pacaso has bought homes. They say the concept does not seem new, and is in fact just a dressed-up version of a timeshare. The neighbors want Pacaso out. At the heart of the disagreement is who should own a house and how they can use it.

Immagine via Pixabay tramite questa licenza.

 


