Una raccolta di fatti casuali da IFScience [EN]

Su IFLS hanno raccolto alcuni dei fatti più curiosi raccolti da un thread su Twitter dedicato proprio a questo. E li hanno controllati. Qui una scelta

Female koalas have two vaginas. I… don't know why I know that. — Danielle Robinson (@dsrobinson10) January 28, 2020

This is true of most marsupials. Correspondingly, most male marsupials have a bifurcated penis (or split penis if you’re wondering what the hell that means) separated into two columns. Koalas have two lateral vaginas, which lead to separate uteri. A third canal is used for birth.