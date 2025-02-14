Non è sempre stato amore

Il National Geographic cerca di ricostruire le origini della festa di San Valentino.

La festa di San Valentino potrebbe avere origini pagane, nelle celebrazioni dei Lupercali o Lupercalia, che avevano luogo a metà febbraio. In quei giorni gli uomini sacrificavano capre e cani e usavano le pelli degli animali per frustare le donne, per promuovere la fertilità.

Quando Papa Gelasio salì al potere nel V secolo, pose fine ai Lupercali e la Chiesa cattolica dichiarò il 14 febbraio come giorno di festa per celebrare San Valentino, un martire cristiano.

According to Noel Lenski, a historian at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Lupercalia was “clearly a very popular thing, even in an environment where the Christians are trying to close it down.” In an interview with NPR Lenski theorizes that the feast was meant to replace Lupercalia. “So there’s reason to think that the Christians might instead have said, okay, we’ll just call this a Christian festival,” he said.

Il legame tra San Valentino e il romanticismo potrebbe essere stato creato dal poeta Geoffrey Chaucer nel suo poema “The Parlement of Foules”, nel quale associò San Valentino all’amore romantico. Altri poeti, come Shakespeare, seguirono l’esempio di Chaucer, contribuendo a creare le connotazioni romantiche della giornata come le conosciamo oggi.

By some accounts, the true origin of Valentine’s Day didn’t come for another thousand years. Jack B. Oruch, a professor at the University of Kansas, argues that the poet Geoffrey Chaucer was the first person to link Valentine’s Day to romance in his poem The Parlement of Foules. Oruch suggests that Chaucer might have linked Valentine’s Day to romance more or less by chance—Valentine’s Day is approximately the time when European birds start mating. Later poets, including Shakespeare, followed Chaucer’s lead and helped create the romantic connotations we have today.

Ci sono almeno due santi di nome Valentino che potrebbero essere i titolari della festa. Entrambi furono martiri uccisi dall’imperatore romano Claudio nel III secolo. Uno era un prete che guarì una ragazza cieca, mentre l’altro era un vescovo noto per le sue capacità di guarigione.