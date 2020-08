A cura di @GiMa

Una donna di 108 anni racconta in un ‘intervista del 1977 ad un’emittente inglese come era vivere, da donna, nell’Inghilterra della regina Vittoria.

“Joan Shenton speaks to Mrs. Florence Pannel born in 1868 speaks to about life for women in Victorian times, and also what it was like setting up a Beauty care business during those times including her life in Paris.”