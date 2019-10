Ada Lovelace Day – Oct. 8, 2019

Oggi ricorre l’Ada Lovelace Day, che prende il nome da Augusta Ada King, Contessa di Lovelace (nata Byron; 10 December 1815 – 27 November 1852).

Ada Lovelace Day (ALD) is an international celebration of the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). It aims to increase the profile of women in STEM and, in doing so, create new role models who will encourage more girls into STEM careers and support women already working in STEM.