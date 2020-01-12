Attenzione: bandire la plastica può non essere la soluzione [EN]

Un articolo della BBC riporta che l’eliminazione della plastica dagli imballaggi può non essere la scelta più avveduta dal punto di vista ecologico: le alternative hanno degli aspetti negativi da non sottovalutare.

Firms are swapping to other packaging materials which are potentially even worse for the environment, the cross-party Parliamentary group warns.

Glass bottles, for instance, are much heavier than plastic so are far more polluting to transport.

Paper bags tend to have higher carbon emissions than plastic bags – and are more difficult to re-use.

The change in packaging materials has been prompted by concern from shoppers about the impact of plastic waste in the oceans.