Black Lives Matter movement fuels racism debate in small German town [EN]

Al confine tra Baviera e Turingia, Coburgo è il nuovo scenario del dibattito su società contemporanea, identità e approccio al razzismo.

Un articolo su dw.com riepiloga in breve l’appello di Juliane Reuther e Alisha Archie contro lo stemma della cittadina.

In esso è infatti rappresentato San Maurizio, martire cristiano egizio.

Saint Maurice, also known as the “Coburg Moor,” is a Black man with attributes clearly viewed by the creator as stereotypical for the people of Black Africa: thick lips, a slight underbite, and frizzy hair, as well as a large creole earring. The image can be seen throughout the town, featured on facades, signs and — every couple of meters — on the top of manhole covers.

It is a discriminatory illustration and a throwback to the colonial era, say Juliane Reuther and Alisha Archie. Both live in Berlin but are originally from the Upper Franconia region of Bavaria where Coburg is located. The two women started an online petition calling for the coat of arms to be redesigned. The image obscures the fact that all Black people are different and instead implies “something exotic, some sort of wildness,” says Alisha Archie. “It’s a racist image and it has no place in today’s world.”