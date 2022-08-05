Breve storia delle sopracciglia femminili nell’Arte [EN]

Isabella Segalovich su HyperAllergic ripercorre la storia di una parte del corpo femminile tanto importante quanto poco notata nella storia dell’arte, e cioè le sopracciglia.

Being a public persona on the internet means that my face is looked at almost constantly by strangers, leading to uninvited comments about one feature in particular: my eyebrows. On TikTok, the more viral my video, the more “feedback” my bushier-than-average, Ashkenazic brows receive. Reactions range from applause to truly unhinged amounts of anger and disgust.

I started wondering: Have people always been this weird about eyebrows? As the most easily mutable facial feature, women’s eyebrows have often been sites of intense scrutiny and have gone through seemingly endless, rapidly changing trend cycles around the world. So let’s take a quick tour of how these ideals have shown up in art across civilizations throughout history: from bushy, to bold, to completely bare.