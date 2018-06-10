Brutality is common in video games, but not sexual violence. Why?

Su suggerimento di @cioccopaciocco.

Henry Shevlin spiega su Aeon perché nei videogiochi la violenza fisica anche estrema è più facilmente accettata rispetto a scene di violenza sessuale.

Perhaps what underlies the gamer’s dilemma, then, is not some unique revulsion towards sexual crimes and child abuse. Rather, watching these acts might tap into the viewer’s uncomfortable affinity with, and even desire for, the more familiar forms of violence. While depictions of sexual violence and paedophilia do occur in film and TV, they’re hardly pervasive in the same way as warfare and murder, and they typically serve to demonstrate a villain’s malevolence.