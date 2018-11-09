Crescita economica o commercio cinese: il dilemma di Bolsonaro [EN]

A cura di @Temp.

Un articolo del South China Morning Post analizza le future scelte di politica economica di Bolsonaro circa i rapporti commerciali con la Cina, che potrebbero ricalcare quelle di Trump.

Brazil’s far-right president-elect could struggle with his twin commitments to cut Chinese investment in his country and accelerate its economic development, given that China is – and is likely to remain – Brazil’s biggest trading partner, diplomatic observers said.

Sixty-three-year-old president-elect Jair Bolsonaro campaigned on a Trump-style platform that included warning against Beijing’s growing influence and amplifying fears about Chinese investment in Brazil’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

“China isn’t buying in Brazil. China is buying Brazil. This is a big problem that we should be worried about … Are you willing to leave Brazil in the hands of the Chinese?” Bolsonaro said in the months leading up to the election.