Cryptocose: alcune analisi critiche.

Le criptovalute, nate nel 2009 quando il misterioso Satoshi Nakamoto pubblicò il genesis block di Bitcoin, da giocattolo per cypherpunks si sono sviluppate in strumenti finanziari speculativi da miliardi di dollari; eppure per molti versi sono ancora una tecnologia nascente, che attira l’interesse di un certo tipo di programmatore in cerca di terreni vergini che ricordino gli anni ’90 della prima Internet. Da esse sono gemmati i Non Fungible Tokens, una sorta di titoli di proprietà digitale, che recentemente si sono imposti all’attenzione di tutti gli artisti che lavorano principalmente sul web — volenti o nolenti. Secondo i crypto-entusiasti, sono l’avanguardia di un Web 3.0

Le crypto sono tecnologia finanziaria, pensate dal principio per attirare investimenti, con l’ambizione di essere moneta, se non di sostituirsi a quelle attuali; come ogni moneta, hanno una cultura politica alla base, proclamata con fervore in alcuni contesti e sottaciuta altrove. Molti dei detrattori del crypto space hanno pesanti critiche da fare a questa cultura, più che al mezzo tecnico con cui viene risolto il problema dei generali bizantini.

Sul fronte più tecnico Matthew Rosenfeld, meglio noto come “Moxie Marlinspike”, autore dell’app di messaggistica sicura Signal, descrive sul suo blog il suo primo contatto col mondo NFT. Per prima cosa ricapitolando cosa siano stati il web 1.0 e il 2.0, e quali forze ci abbiano portati dal primo al secondo; poi scendendo nel dettaglio tecnico del presunto Web 3.0, per notare quanto rapidamente i prodotti del crypto space tendano a smettere di usare la crittografia col passare del tempo.

Given the history of why web1 became web2, what seems strange to me about web3 is that technologies like ethereum have been built with many of the same implicit trappings as web1. To make these technologies usable, the space is consolidating around… platforms. Again. People who will run servers for you, and iterate on the new functionality that emerges […] it seems like we should take notice that from the very beginning, these technologies immediately tended towards centralization through platforms in order for them to be realized, that this has ~zero negatively felt effect on the velocity of the ecosystem, and that most participants don’t even know or care it’s happening. This might suggest that decentralization itself is not actually of immediate practical or pressing importance to the majority of people downstream, that the only amount of decentralization people want is the minimum amount required for something to exist, and that if not very consciously accounted for, these forces will push us further from rather than closer to the ideal outcome as the days become less early.

🙞 🙝

E’ invece una critica culturale quella di Dan Brooks per Gawker, che si scaglia contro la nullità artistica dei maggiori progetti del mondo NFT, araldi di “un Futuro non solo inutile, ma costoso”:

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a different application of the blockchain technology on which cryptocurrency operates: basically, the seller of the NFT’ed image generates a token corresponding to it that only one person can own at any time — the same way only one person can own a given Bitcoin, i.e. symbolically but also reliably due to its documentation on a transaction record (the blockchain) that is not kept on a single server but rather distributed across all peers participating in the blockchain protocol. And yet there is something about the aesthetics of NFTs — not a sameness, exactly, but a particular deficiency of which they all partake, such that even though they look different, they all manage to suck in the same way. It’s tempting to say they suck the way everything sucks now, but it’s more like how one particular strain of American aesthetics has sucked for the last 20 years. NFTs are the human capacity for visual expression as understood by the guy at the vape store.

🙞 🙝

L’articolo di Brooks è una lettura relativamente rapida; chi vuole immergersi a fondo nel mare magnum di tecnoidealismo, investimenti rischiosi e autentiche truffe fin qui accennato può scegliersi come Virgilio il video essayist canadese Dan Olson, che sul suo canale Youtube “Folding Ideas” ha recentemente pubblicato un monumentale (oltre due ore!) documentario sui concetti sia tecnici che sociali e politici del cryptomondo. Si parte dalla crisi dei mutui subprime del 2006.

It’s a technology that’s built to turn everything into money, to treat every corner of our social existence as a marketplace, to attach an abstract, representative token to everything from video games to labour unions. Now, proponents of Web3 will disagree with this assessment, particularly the claim that cryptocurrency is endemic to Web3 and the two are intractable, but that’s the practical reality of the situation. Every substantial project branding itself under the banner of Web3 is strapped to the side of a blockchain, be it issuing governance tokens, or relying on the chain’s smart contract layer, or requiring possession of a cryptocurrency in order to pay the processing fees that are mandatory in order to participate. They are at this point philosophically and technologically entwined.

🙞 🙝

In conclusione, dopo i professionisti della tecnica e dell’arte, una critica prettamente politica ed economica arriva dall’economista britannico Adam Tooze, in dialogo sul suo blog Chartbook col sociologo dei nuovi media bielorusso Evgenj Morozov.

I don’t like to talk about crypto because I regard it first and foremost not so much as a technical or commercial proposition but as a conservative/libertarian effort to escape the shadow of the political order of money that has half-emerged from the collapse of Bretton Woods.

To paraphrase Gramsci, crypto is the morbid symptom of an interregnum, an interregnum in which the gold standard is dead but a fully political money that dares to speak its name has not yet been born. Crypto is the libertarian spawn of neoliberalism’s ultimately doomed effort to depoliticize money.

A cura di @H. e @werner58