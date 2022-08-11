DALL-E 2 e la rivoluzione creativa

Un articolo su The Verge descrive la rivoluzione creativa che uno strumento di intelligenza artificiale, DALL-E 2, potrebbe generare.

DALL-E 2, evoluzione di un modello presentato nel 2021, per il momento è accessibile solo su invito ma per avere un’idea delle sue potenzialità è sufficiente seguire gli hashtag #dalle e #dalle2 su Twitter o il canale dedicato su Instagram.

DALL-E — a portmanteau of the surrealist Salvador Dalí and Pixar’s WALL-E — takes text prompts and generates images from them. In January 2021, the company introduced the first version of the tool, which was limited to 256-by-256 pixel squares.

But the second version, which entered a private research beta in April, feels like a radical leap forward. The images are now 1,024 by 1,024 pixels and can incorporate new techniques such as “inpainting” — replacing one or more elements of an image with another. (Imagine taking a photo of an orange in a bowl and replacing it with an apple.) DALL-E has also improved at understanding the relationship between objects, which helps it depict increasingly fantastic scenes — a koala dunking a basketball, an astronaut riding a horse.