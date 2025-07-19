Dear collaborator (Letters Live)

“Letters Live” è una serie di eventi in cui personaggi noti leggono lettere di vario genere.

In questo video l’attore britannico Himesh Patel, durante lo spettacolo tenutosi alla Royal Albert Hall nell’ottobre 2022, legge una lettera che Paul Devlin scrisse alla Harvard University dopo aver ricevuto la loro lettera di rifiuto alla sua richiesta di ammissione.

When Paul Devlin was in high school applying for a university place, he noticed a grammatical error in a rejection letter sent to him by Harvard. He had no choice but to reject their rejection. The event was so therapeutic that Paul then decided to respond to all universities’ rejections with the following letter, which soon became so popular that it was reprinted in the New York Times in 1981.