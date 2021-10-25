Dirigente scolastico a Southlake, Texas, raccomanda agli insegnanti di “bilanciare” i libri sull’Olocausto [EN]

NBCNews riporta la notizia che gli insegnanti di un distretto scolastico in Texas hanno ricevuto la raccomandazione di verificare che nelle biblioteche scolastiche la presenza di libri su argomenti controversi sia bilanciata in modo che siano riportate anche le opinioni differenti. Nella discussione su questa raccomandazione uno dei dirigenti ha detto che gli insegnanti debbono aspettarsi che questa raccomandazione sia da applicare anche ad argomenti come lo sterminio degli ebrei da parte dei nazisti.

Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, made the comment Friday afternoon during a training session on which books teachers can have in classroom libraries. The training came four days after the Carroll school board, responding to a parent’s complaint, voted to reprimand a fourth grade teacher who had kept an anti-racism book in her classroom.

Il problema va inquadrato nella legislazione dello stato del Texas, che ha già prescritto con il House Bill 3979, 2021 i criteri da adottare per l’acquisizione dei libri nelle biblioteche scolastiche (vedi tabella nell’articolo), e che ha in discussione (Senate Bill 3, 2021) criteri che gli insegnanti giudicano ancora più restrittivi.

“We are in the middle of a political mess,” Peddy said in the recording, acknowledging that teachers are afraid. “And you are in the middle of a political mess. And so we just have to do the best that we can.”

Clay Robinson, rappresentante del sindacato degli insegnanti, ha definito le affermazioni della dirigente “più che assurde”. Lo stesso autore della legge, il senatore Repubblicano Bryan Hughes, è intervenuto sostenendo che “la legge non dice questo.” Eppure i timori fra gli insegnanti del distretto non sembrano infondati:

A group of Southlake parents has been fighting for more than a year to block new diversity and inclusion programs at Carroll, one of the top-ranked school districts in Texas.

Late last year, one of those parents complained when her daughter brought home a copy of “This Book Is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell from her fourth grade teacher’s class library. The mother also complained about how the teacher responded to her concerns. Carroll administrators investigated and decided against disciplining the teacher. But last week, on Oct. 4, the Carroll school board voted 3-2 to overturn the district’s decision and formally reprimanded the teacher, setting off unease among Carroll teachers who said they fear the board won’t protect them if a parent complains about a book in their class.