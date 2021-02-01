GameStop non è una lezione di storia, è tutto il programma [EN]

Bloomberg ospita un commento di John Authers sul caso GameStop.

Il commento prende i fatti di questi giorni (l’attacco ai fondi che cercano di far perdere valore ad un titolo da parte di gruppi di piccoli investitori) e li inquadra sotto diversi aspetti, mettendo in luce i collegamenti tra loro.

1. La lotta tra liberalismo e paternalismo:

Within markets, it is best to set a few simple rules, enforce them, and leave everyone as free as possible. That way the invisible hand can work its magic. But if the invisible hand really thinks that GameStop is worth $25 billion, something has gone wrong.

2. Il futuro del capitalismo azionario:il CEO di BlackRock, il più grande gestore mondiale di fondi, ha mandato una lettera a tutte le aziende di cui possiede partecipazioni invitandole a comunicare il loro programma per la transizione energetica. Intendendo che

Not only do BlackRock and other big fund managers need to provide a pension for their clients in retirement, the argument goes; they also need to ensure that they have a world with a breathable atmosphere in which to retire.

3. La responsabilità per la crisi finanziaria globale. Riportando il manifesto di uno dei protagonisti dell’attacco a GameStop:

We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to punish the sort of people who caused so much pain and stress a decade ago and we are taking that opportunity… Your ilk were rewarded and bailed out for terrible and illegal financial decisions that negatively changed the lives of millions.

4. Il conflitto intergenerazionale.

This incident is an opportunity to get one over on a generation who have houses, guaranteed pensions, subsidized healthcare, and paid off their college bills decades ago. The demonization of boomers is growing alarming… Generational conflict is set to be a critical fissure for the decades ahead, particularly as the number of retirees swells relative to the number in the working population. In particular, there is the intractable issue of pensions.

