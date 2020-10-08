Geopolitica e chip: la guerra dei semiconduttori [EN]

Aishwarya Nagarajan, ex Samsung e Qualcomm, riassume i movimenti dell’industria dei semiconduttori negli ultimi anni, un fronte della guerra tra USA e Cina che tocca Taiwan, una economia da miliardi di dollari, e nostri dati.

I get it, the semiconductor industry is not the most interesting one in the world. I want to present my case to you that it is fully representative of the present geopolitical and technical moment.

I think that the next world war will be with China, over Taiwan, due to the fact that the world’s most important company, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is headquartered there.

And today I think we may have a messiah in our world who could prevent this war. With capitalism, of course.