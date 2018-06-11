Guerra commerciale sino-americana: perché la Germania dovrebbe sostenere l’UE [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Giovanni

Nella guerra commerciale tra USA e Cina, rinfocolata dalle tasse sull’acciaio imposte da Trump, chi rischia di perderci è la Germania, che da tempo ha un import-export importante con gli Stati Uniti. Se vuole difendere i propri interessi, la Germania deve allora sostenere convintamente l’UE.

Germany has a degree of openness in trade (exports plus imports in relation to the GDP) of 85 per cent, which is one of the highest numbers for developed countries. Because of this high interdependence into the global economy is highly dependent on the transparent and rules-based multilateral trading system of the WTO. Therefore, a return to bilateralism, protectionism and global uncertainty in trade would hit Germany hard.