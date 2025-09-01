Planet Money: How to start a bank

L’ultimo episodio di Planet Money, il podcast di economia di NPR.

In some ways, starting a bank is a lot like starting any other business. Who will you hire? Where will you be located? What color will the couches be? But it’s also way more complicated. There are tons of regulations on banks–and you can understand why. Lots of new businesses fail. But if a bank fails, it can have ripple effects for the entire economy.

Today on the show, a baby bank is born. We go along for the ride from idea to ribbon cutting as a community bank gets off the ground.