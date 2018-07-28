stiamo tranquilli…

I cinesi diffidano della distruzione creativa di Donald Trump [EN]

28 Lug 2018 di X0 commenti

Un articolo del Financial Times analizza la prospettiva cinese sulle politiche estere di Trump

In the west, most foreign policy experts see him as reckless, unpredictable and self-defeating. But though many in Asia dislike him as much as the Europeans do, they see him as a more substantial figure.

In Chinese eyes, Mr Trump’s response is a form of “creative destruction”. He is systematically destroying the existing institutions — from the World Trade Organization and the North American Free Trade Agreement to Nato and the Iran nuclear deal — as a first step towards renegotiating the world order on terms more favourable to Washington.

Once the order is destroyed, the Chinese elite believes, Mr Trump will move to stage two: renegotiating America’s relationship with other powers.

