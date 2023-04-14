I nostri antenati non dormivano come noi: la riscoperta del sonno bifasico [EN]

In questo articolo pubblicato sul sito BBC Future si parla della ricerca sul cosiddetto “sonno bifasico” descritta nel libro “At Day’s close: a History of Nighttime” dello storico Roger Ekirch.

For millennia, people slept in two shifts – once in the evening, and once in the morning. But why? And how did the habit disappear?

Partendo dall’analisi di un documento storico del 1600, e risalendo fino all’epoca antica, Ekirch scopre che è estremamente comune il riferimento a due sonni: un “primo sonno” breve a partire dalle 21, di circa 2/3 ore, seguito da un periodo intermedio di un paio d’ore di veglia, e poi un “secondo sonno” fino all’alba.

But as he read through Jane’s criminal deposition, two words seemed to carry an echo of a particularly tantalising detail of life in the 17th Century, which he had never encountered before – “first sleep”.

Questa supposizione sembra avere fondamenti anche nella fisiologia attuale, secondo esperimenti del sonno e osservazioni antropologiche su popoli rimasti isolati con stili di vita “primitivi”, oltre che su studi fatti su primati non umani quali i lemuri dalla coda ad anelli del Madagascar.

Con il mutare dello stile di vita post rivoluzione industriale il sonno bifasico si è perso dalle nostre abitudini; tuttavia, prima di buttare via lampade e sveglie per tornare al sano sonno dei nostri antenati, vanno fatte alcune considerazioni:

the 21st Century is a golden age for sleep – a time when most of us no longer have to worry about being murdered in our beds, freezing to death, or flicking off lice, when we can slumber without pain, the threat of fire, or having strangers snuggled up next to us.

In short, single periods of slumber might not be “natural”. And yet, neither are fancy ergonomic mattresses or modern hygiene. “More seriously, there’s no going back because conditions have changed,” says Ekirch.

So, we may be missing out on confidential midnight chats in bed, psychedelic dreams, and night-time philosophical revelations – but at least we won’t wake up covered in angry red bites.