I piani assicurativi Medicare Advantage e gli algoritmi che tagliano le prestazioni agli anziani

Statnews quasi due anni fa pubblicava un articolo di una serie che riguarda l’uso dell’Intelligenza Artificiale nella sanità, in cui espone i problemi denunciati da persone cui le assicurazioni sanitarie statunitensi hanno negato l’assistenza finanziaria per le cure prescritte dai medici.

Molte persone hanno sottoscritto piani sanitari che vanno sotto il titolo Medicare Advantage, e quando hanno avuto bisogno di cure per malattie non acute hanno scoperto che le loro compagnie assicurative rigettavano le richieste di rimborso spese, e hanno avuto difficoltà ad avere spiegazioni.

Secondo le indagini di Statnews le varie assicurazioni sanitarie hanno adottato dei software di Intelligenza Artificiale tarati in modo da rendere più facili i dinieghi delle richieste degli assicurati. In particolare, viene ricostruita la storia di uno di questi sistemi, quello che adesso appartiene all’azienda Navihealth. All’epoca della introduzione della legge Affordable Care Act (la “Obamacare”) Tom Scully, che aveva ruoli dirigenziali in Medicare e Medicaid, e aveva contribuito a creare i piani Medicare Advantage, aveva previsto il ruolo che poteva avere un sistema informatico che aiutasse le assicurazioni a valutare le richieste, e aveva comprato un’azienda che sembrava avere un buon progetto di sviluppo, dandole il nome NaviHealth.

The product was a revelation to insurers, giving them a way to mathematically track patients’ progress and hold providers accountable for meeting therapy goals. By summer 2015, NaviHealth was managing post-acute care for more than 2 million people whose insurance plans had contracted with the company

Il successo dell’azienda fu tale che venne più volte comprata a prezzi più alti, fino a finire nelle mani della (adesso malfamata) United Health.

In an interview with STAT, Scully said the concept behind NaviHealth is “totally correct,” because it roots out wasteful spending. And he did not believe the algorithms restricted necessary care. But when presented with reporting that showed NaviHealth was at the center of voluminous denials and overturned appeals, Scully said he wasn’t in a position to comment on what may have changed since he sold his stake.

“The NaviHealth decision tool as I knew it — again, this is eight years ago — has a place and is valuable. If [it] overdoes it and is inappropriately denying care and sending people to the wrong site of service, then they’re foolish, and they’re only hurting themselves reputationally,” Scully said. “I have no idea what United’s doing.”