I Rode to the Sea To Escape Death in Benghazi, Libya

23 Feb 2021 di epimeteo0 commenti

Un post su Dawn racconta la storia di una famiglia libica andata via da Tripoli, transitata per l’Italia e stanziatasi in Germania.

“I decided to leave the country. I took the irreversible decision of immigration and left my country because I said no to Haftar. I tried to leave in an official way from Libya, but because there were no embassies to issue me a European visa, my only option was to ride to the sea with my wife and children despite dangerous journey,” Al-Sharqawi added.

Immagine da Wikimedia.

