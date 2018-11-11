I turisti Inglesi si lamentano dell’Italia da 300 anni [EN]

A cura di @GiMa.

L’amore burrascoso ed ultracentenario dei turisti d’oltremanica per il nostro paese, ed in particolare Roma viene raccontato da un articolo di Ferdinand Addis pubblicato su Literary Hub.

Italy brought its own hardships: hours rattling along in public coaches, on paving that might have seen two thousand years of continuous use. It was wise to travel armed in case of highwaymen, with a sword and a brace of pistols. Prudent travelers brought special iron contraptions to block their bedroom doors against cutthroats at the dubious roadside inns.