Il Cubo di Rubik come metafora della condizione umana [EN]

A quaranta anni dal lancio della sua piu’ famosa creazione, e dalla sua immediata consacrazione come Gioco dell’Anno, Ernő Rubik concede una “intervista via mail” alla rivista Salon.

In what ways do you think the Rubik’s Cube is an epistemological metaphor?

The Cube is very much about understanding the complexity of our world. In some areas, like group theory or combinatorics, this link is very specific and direct. In other realms it is indeed more metaphorical: how to think about problem-solving. What is it about human nature that allows for the luxury of spending so much time and energy figuring out a seemingly impossible challenge, when the reward is nothing more than the solution itself?