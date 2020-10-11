Il libero arbitrio non esiste, ma state sereni [EN]

Sabine Hossenfelder nel suo ultimo video parla del concetto di libero arbitrio:

Today I want to talk about an issue that must have occurred to everyone who spent some time thinking about physics. Which is that the idea of free will is both incompatible with the laws of nature and entirely meaningless. I know that a lot of people just do not want to believe this. But I think you are here to hear what the science says. So, I will tell you what the science says. In this video I first explain why free will does not exist, indeed makes no sense, and then tell you why there are better things to worry about.