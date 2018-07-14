Il pensiero di un “colono” sul futuro di Israele [EN]

A cura di @MBfacundo.

In questo scritto uscito l’anno scorso sulla sezione Op-Ed del New York Times, Yishai Fleisher il portavoce internazionale della comunità ebraica di Hebron riassume secondo la sua visione di “colono” gli errori commessi da Israele nel sostenere la soluzione a due stati, e l’inevitabile fallimento di questa opzione, come dimostrato dal non riuscire a controllare gli insediamenti ebraici. L’autore riporta inoltre alcune delle principali proposte su come gestire l’annessione totale o parziale della “West Bank”.

“Israel never seems to have a good answer to accusations against the settlement enterprise. [..] This inability to give a straight answer is a result of 30 years of bad policy that has pressed Israel to create a Palestinian state in the historic Jewish heartland of Judea and Samaria, which the world calls the West Bank. This policy has worked to legitimize the idea that the territory of Judea and Samaria is Arab land and that Israel is an intractable occupier.

Today, as Israel is beginning to walk back the two-state solution, it is not easy to admit we were wrong [..]

But for us settlers, the truth is clear: The two-state solution was misconceived, and will never come to pass, because Judea and Samaria belong to the Jewish people. Our right to this land is derived from our history, religion, international decisions and defensive wars. Jews have lived here for 3,700 years, [..] And the world recognized the Jewish people’s indigenous existence in this land”