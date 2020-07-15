Il problema dell’archivio di Channel 4

Nell’ambito della mobilitazione suscitata dal movimento Black Lives Matter, Dorothy Byrne è stata incaricata di rivedere l’archivio on-demand di Channel 4 e in questo articolo del Guardian racconta i criteri che verranno adottati.

Channel 4 è la più recente delle emittenti televisive pubbliche del Regno Unito. Tuttavia, anche se ha solo 38 anni di storia, una parte consistente della sua programmazione passata è ormai inaccettabile per gli standard contemporanei e può risultare offensiva o dolorosa. L’umorismo, in particolare, è spesso problematico: “A number of the jokes would now seem tasteless, even vile”. Il problema è aggravato dal fatto che il suo canale on-demand mette a disposizione un archivio molto vasto: oltre 14.000 ore di programmi.

Byrne spiega che la rimozione di qualunque contenuto oggi offensivo non è opportuna:

If much-loved characters in the past made homophobic comments or dressed up as people from other ethnic groups or pretended to be people who used wheelchairs, should we destroy that evidence of the social attitudes of the times? Cleaning up our past erases evidence of how views that we would now consider reprehensible were once normalised.

Di conseguenza, nella maggioranza dei casi sarà sufficiente aggiungere un avvertimento che metta in guardia il pubblico contemporaneo. Tuttavia, continua Byrne,

there may be elements in our programmes which are so offensive that a public service broadcaster should not leave them on any platform.

Provvedimenti così drastici, però, saranno adottati solo nei casi più gravi:

we will begin from the premise that we should not destroy the past, however embarrassing that past may be, except in exceptional circumstances.

In particolare, sarà adottato il criterio di valutare il ruolo degli elementi offensivi nella trama: se il colpevole di tali offese non è punito o messo in luce negativa, allora verranno valutati provvedimenti più severi: