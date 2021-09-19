Il Satanic Temple pronto a lottare per il diritto all’aborto quando la nuova legge del Texas entrerà in vigore

WDET, radio news di Detroit associata a National Public Radio, riporta la notizia che il portavoce del Satanic Temple ha dichiarato che la sua chiesa è pronta a portare in giudizio lo stato del Texas quando il governatore avrà firmato la nuova legge che limita il diritto di abortire.
Such restrictions are an infringement on religious freedom, says Lucien Greaves, a Detroit native and co-founder and spokesman for The Satanic Temple. He says one of the religious, cultural and activist group’s seven central tenets is bodily autonomy.
“We feel that this is a philosophical dispute, and the state government authorities have no place in dictating our beliefs to us, and we believe that it is up to the person who is pregnant, whether they want to carry fetal tissue to term or not.
Il Satanic Temple lotta contro le religioni concorrenti chiedendo per i suoi fedeli gli stessi diritti che le leggi riconoscono ai credenti di altre confessioni. Nel caso dell’aborto ha creato un rituale che i suoi credenti possono portare a testimonianza della loro religione.
As the theocrats, the evangelical nationalists have been pushing more and more to restrict abortion, at the same time simultaneously, they’ve been trying to offer a carte blanche to religious organizations and religious liberty, and that’s now what we have to take advantage of.
Immagine da Pixabay.
