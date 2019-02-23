Intervista ad un accordatore di campane [EN]

A cura di @GiMa.

Su Spitalfields Life si può leggere un’intervista a Benjamin Kipling, un “accordatore” di campane del Somerset.

Well, the basics involve mounting the bell, mouth upwards, on a very big vertical lathe and taking metal out of different areas inside to alter the partial tones within the mouth. A bell does not just produce a single frequency, a bell has lots and lots of different modes of vibration, and each mode of vibration produces a different frequency and therefore a different note. The standard for bell tuning for the last century has been to aim towards what we refer to as Simpson tuning, so the five lowest notes in the bell strike a minor chord.”