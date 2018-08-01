Intervista all’unico scienziato nel Congresso statunitense

A cura di @G.Bon.

Un’intervista di Scientific American a Bill Foster, unico PhD in scienze (fisica) dell’attuale Congresso americano. Parla di tecnologia, innovazione digitale e etica della politica.

Politics is very different from science—in science, if you stand up and say something that you know is not true, it is a career-ending move. It used to be that way in politics. It has taken me a while to adjust to politics where, for many who practice it, the question is not “Is it true?” but “What can I convince the voting public is true?” That psychology has bled into politics more than it should.