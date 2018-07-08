L’ OPCW ha trovato tracce di uso di cloro a Douma [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Danilo.c

Come riportato anche dalla BBC, l’Organizzazione per la proibizione delle armi chimiche ha comunicato che nell’attacco di aprile 2018 a Douma potrebbe essere stato usato anche cloro

The OPCW was recently given new powers by member states to name those responsible for using chemical weapons. Its investigation into the Douma attack is continuing. Medics in Douma reported on 7 April that more than 500 patients had been brought to medical facilities with symptoms suggesting exposure to a chemical agent.