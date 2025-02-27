La Corte Suprema USA ha accettato di esaminare il caso di discriminazione inversa proposto da una donna eterosessuale

Ed Pilkington su The Guardian riporta la notizia che La Corte Suprema degli Stati Uniti ha accettato di esaminare il caso di una donna eterosessuale bianca che lamenta di essere stata oggetto di «discriminazione inversa» perché il posto che occupava in una agenzia pubblica era stato assegnato ad un uomo omosessuale.

Her petition to the supreme court challenges the way that such “reverse discrimination” cases have been handled in lower courts. Previous rulings have determined that people from majority groups – such as men, white and straight people – have to meet a higher legal bar than those from minority groups in proving workplace bias.

Stakes in the case are high. Should the rightwing supermajority on the supreme court side with Ames, 60, as is widely expected, the floodgates would be opened to discrimination claims from an array of majority groups.