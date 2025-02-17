Planet Money: La lotta per il tesoro di un galeone

Un nuovo episodio di Planet Money, il podcast dedicato all’economia di NPR, illustra la lotta per accaparrarsi il carico prezioso di un galeone spagnolo affondato nel 1708.

The San Jose was a marvel of 17th century technology. The Spanish galleon weighed more than a thousand tons, was made of wood reinforced with iron, and featured three masts and 64 cannons. In its cargo were gold, silver, silk and porcelain. But in 1708, it sank after a battle with an English ship near what is now Colombia.

For centuries, the shipwreck was the stuff of legends, until 2015 when underwater investigators found what they believed to be the San Jose’s wreckage. The treasure on board this ship could be worth billions of dollars. But who owns it? Today on the show, four groups stake their claims to the wreck of the San Jose. Those claims reveal a lot about who has a say over the bottom of the sea and how we can begin to untangle the complicated legacy of colonialism.