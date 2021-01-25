La maggioranza degli europei pensa che Biden non riuscirà ad aggiustare gli Stati non più Uniti

Il Guardian riporta i risultati di un’indagine fatta dallo European Council for Foreign Relations su 15.000 persone in 11 stati europei.

La maggioranza delle persone interrogate pensa che la Cina sarà il paese leader del mondo entro 10 anni, e che Biden non riuscirà a fermare il declino degli USA.

“It’s clear that the tumultuous Trump presidency has left an indelible imprint on Europe’s attitude towards the US,” said Ivan Krastev, chair of the Centre for Liberal Strategies, an NGO in Sofia, and an ECFR board member. “The majority of Europeans are now sceptical about the capacity of the US to shape the world. It makes many, rightly or wrongly, want to opt for a more independent role for the EU in the world.”