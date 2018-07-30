La nascita di un nuovo accento nel Kansas sud-occidentale [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Vincenzo Cardarelli.

Atlas Obscura racconta la comparsa di nuove espressioni e di un particolare accento nella città di Liberal.

Garcia and his advisor, linguist Mary Kohn, studied the speech of people from Liberal, and compared it with the speech of Kansans from other parts of the state. They found that, likely because of the increasing number of Hispanic residents, people in Liberal are now speaking English with certain Spanish inflections. This is true even of residents who don’t speak Spanish.