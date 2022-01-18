La pandemia ha fatto diventare tutti più ricchi ma…

Ben Carlson, consigliere finanziario statunitense, commenta sul suo blog A whealth of common sense i dati relativi alla ricchezza della popolazione degli USA nel corso della pandemia rispetto alle aspettative delle persone.

È vero che la ricchezza delle persone è aumentata, ma lo è in misura differente, e questo genera un crollo nel “sentimento dei consumatori”.

La spiegazione di Carlson è che

a big part of this stems from the fact that it’s not easy for certain individuals, households or groups of people to feel like they’re part of an unfair system. Seeing other people get richer at a faster pace than you can mess with your brain.