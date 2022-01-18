La pandemia ha fatto diventare tutti più ricchi ma…

Ben Carlson, consigliere finanziario statunitense, commenta sul suo blog A whealth of common sense i dati relativi alla ricchezza della popolazione degli USA nel corso della pandemia rispetto alle aspettative delle persone.
È vero che la ricchezza delle persone è aumentata, ma lo è in misura differente, e questo genera un crollo nel “sentimento dei consumatori”.
La spiegazione di Carlson è che
a big part of this stems from the fact that it’s not easy for certain individuals, households or groups of people to feel like they’re part of an unfair system. Seeing other people get richer at a faster pace than you can mess with your brain.
A riprova di questa affermazione, Carlson mostra un filmato che riproduce i risultati di un famoso esperimento di psicologia, con i partecipanti che si comportano nella vita reale in modo molto differente da quello previsto dalla teoria economica.
This is a pretty good representation of how our brains work when it comes to money and wealth. Charlie Munger once said, “It’s not greed that drives the world, but envy.”…
… This doesn’t make sense from a textbook perspective.
It does make sense from a human nature perspective.
